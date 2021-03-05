UPPSC ACF/RFO Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Close Today Today, Apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the registration window for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) recruitment 2021 today (March 5). Those who have already have paid the examination fee but didn’t submit the UPPSC ACF/RFO application form 2021 yet are advised to do the same at the earliest. The applications can be submitted at http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. Nearly 400 vacancies for various posts have been notified for this recruitment.

Check the details of UPPSC ACF/RFO recruitment here.

UPPSC ACF/RFO recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational requirement: Applicants who have passed a graduate or postgraduate degree in the relevant field from any recognised university up to the last date for receipt of the application are eligible to apply.

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2021. SC/ST applicants will be relaxed by 5 years in the upper age limit.

UPPSC ACF/RFO recruitment 2021: Application process

Those who already have paid the UPPSC ACF/RFO examination fee on or before March 2 can follow these simple steps to complete the application.

Step 1: On the homepage of UPPSC official portal —uppsc.up.nic.in–go to the ‘submit application form’

Step 2: In the new window, enter your registration number and proceed

Step 3: Fill in the required details upload the required documents

Step 4:Preview and submit

Step 5:Take a print of the confirmation page.

Here’s the direct link to complete UPPSC ACF/RFO online application 2021

The commission will shortlist the candidates for the various posts under ACF/RFO recruitment 2021 on the basis of prelims exam, mains exam and viva-voc/personality test. The schedule for ACF/RFO prelims 2021 and the release of admit card will be updated later on the website. Candidates can go through the details information brochure for more information.