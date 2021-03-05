india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»UPPSC ACF/RFO Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Close Today Today, Apply at uppsc.up.nic.in
1-MIN READ

UPPSC ACF/RFO Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Close Today Today, Apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

(Representational Image: Pixabay )

(Representational Image: Pixabay )

Those who have already have paid the examination fee but didn’t submit the UPPSC ACF/RFO application form 2021 yet are advised to do the same at the earliest.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the registration window for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) recruitment 2021 today (March 5). Those who have already have paid the examination fee but didn’t submit the UPPSC ACF/RFO application form 2021 yet are advised to do the same at the earliest. The applications can be submitted at http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. Nearly 400 vacancies for various posts have been notified for this recruitment.

Check the details of UPPSC ACF/RFO recruitment here.

UPPSC ACF/RFO recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational requirement: Applicants who have passed a graduate or postgraduate degree in the relevant field from any recognised university up to the last date for receipt of the application are eligible to apply.

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2021. SC/ST applicants will be relaxed by 5 years in the upper age limit.

UPPSC ACF/RFO recruitment 2021: Application process

Those who already have paid the UPPSC ACF/RFO examination fee on or before March 2 can follow these simple steps to complete the application.

Step 1: On the homepage of UPPSC official portal —uppsc.up.nic.in–go to the ‘submit application form’

Step 2: In the new window, enter your registration number and proceed

Step 3: Fill in the required details upload the required documents

Step 4:Preview and submit

Step 5:Take a print of the confirmation page.

Here’s the direct link to complete UPPSC ACF/RFO online application 2021

The commission will shortlist the candidates for the various posts under ACF/RFO recruitment 2021 on the basis of prelims exam, mains exam and viva-voc/personality test. The schedule for ACF/RFO prelims 2021 and the release of admit card will be updated later on the website. Candidates can go through the details information brochure for more information.

Tags
first published:March 05, 2021, 13:04 IST
Loading...