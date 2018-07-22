English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPPSC Admit Card 2018 for LT Grade Assistant Teacher Exam to be Released at uppsc.up.nic.in Soon. How to Check
Aspiring candidates who have successfully filled the application UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher exam form will be able to download UPPSC LT Grade Asst Teacher Hall Ticket 2018 from uppsc.up.nic.in.
Screen grab of the official website of UPPSC.
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, also known as UPPSC, is set to release Admit Card 2018 for LT Grade Assistant Teacher exam soon. The UPPSC Admit Card 2018 for LT Grade Assistant Teacher exam is expected to be released at uppsc.up.nic.in (official website) by the UPPSC recruitment board department.
The UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher exam is scheduled for 29th July 2018. Aspiring candidates who have successfully filled the application UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher exam form will be able to download UPPSC LT Grade Asst Teacher Hall Ticket 2018 from uppsc.up.nic.in as mentioned above. The Hall Ticket can be downloaded by using the candidate's registration number and D.O.B. Therefore, candidates must to keep their registration number safe for future reference.
Procedure to download UPPSC LT Grade Asst Teacher Admit Card 2018:
Step 1 - Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2 - Click on the “Download Admit Card” link
Step 3 - Fill in your required details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4 - Click on the 'Download Admit card' button
Step 5 - Your UPPSC Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on your screen
Step 6 - Take hard copy of UPPSC Admit Card 2018 for future reference.
Step 7 - Download UPPSC LT Grade Asst Teacher Admit Card 2018 - Click Here
UPPSC that came into existence from April 01, 1937 is authorised to conduct all civil service examinations in the state of Uttar Pradesh for entry-level appointments. For the year 2018, UPPSC has released as many as 10,768 vacancies for LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher.
