English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPPSC Admit Card 2019 for Dental Surgeon Released @uppsc.up.nic.in. How to Download
The UPPSC Admit Card 2019 has been released on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in y the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UPPSC Admit Card 2019 | Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC Admit Card 2019 for Dental Surgeon examination 2019. The UPPSC Admit Card 2019 has been released on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The UPPSC examination for UP Dental Surgeon will be conducted on March 17, 2019. Candidates appearing for UPPSC examination for UP Dental Surgeon must enter the required credentials to download UPPSC Admit Card 2019.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is authorized to conduct examinations for recruitment for various posts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates must visit the website at uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC Admit Card 2019 at the earliest.
How to Check UPPSC Admit Card 2019 for Dental Surgeon
Step 1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the link that says "UP Dental Surgeon Admit Card", on the homepage.
Step 3. When a new page appears, enter your UP Dental Surgeon application number, date of birth and security pin and then login.
Step 4. Your UPPSC Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print-out of the same for future reference.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is authorized to conduct examinations for recruitment for various posts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates must visit the website at uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC Admit Card 2019 at the earliest.
How to Check UPPSC Admit Card 2019 for Dental Surgeon
Step 1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the link that says "UP Dental Surgeon Admit Card", on the homepage.
Step 3. When a new page appears, enter your UP Dental Surgeon application number, date of birth and security pin and then login.
Step 4. Your UPPSC Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print-out of the same for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results