UPPSC Admit Card 2019 for Dental Surgeon Released @uppsc.up.nic.in. How to Download

The UPPSC Admit Card 2019 has been released on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in y the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
UPPSC Admit Card 2019 | Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC Admit Card 2019 for Dental Surgeon examination 2019. The UPPSC Admit Card 2019 has been released on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The UPPSC examination for UP Dental Surgeon will be conducted on March 17, 2019. Candidates appearing for UPPSC examination for UP Dental Surgeon must enter the required credentials to download UPPSC Admit Card 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is authorized to conduct examinations for recruitment for various posts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates must visit the website at uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC Admit Card 2019 at the earliest.

How to Check UPPSC Admit Card 2019 for Dental Surgeon

Step 1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says "UP Dental Surgeon Admit Card", on the homepage.

Step 3. When a new page appears, enter your UP Dental Surgeon application number, date of birth and security pin and then login.

Step 4. Your UPPSC Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print-out of the same for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
