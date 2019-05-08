English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPPSC AE Result 2019 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; 798 Candidates Pass Interview
UPPSC AE Result 2019 has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on its website uppsc.up.nic.in.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
UPPSC AE Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj, has declared the UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) result in online mode. The exam body UPPSC has declared the 2019 UPPSC AE Result at its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. In the 2019 UPPSC AE result, which is declared recently by the UPPSC, a total of 798 candidates have the passed the interview round and are shortlisted for the post of Assistant Engineer.
As many as 2641 candidates have appeared in the Interview round, which was conducted between April 10 and April 13 this year. Candidates can check their rank and UPPSC AE Result 2019 of UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services Exam at the official homepage of the UPPSC, by following the below-listed steps.
Steps to check the UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services Exam Result:
1- Visit the official website of the UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in
2- Click on the link reading as Result of UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2019 and list of selected candidates
3- A complete list containing the 2019 UPPSC AE Result and roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen
4- Find your roll number by pressing Control and F keys and entering your name/roll number
5- Download the declared list of 2019 UPPSC AE Result for future reference.
The cutoff list of 2019 UPPSC Assistant Engineer result is not yet published and the exam conducting authority UPPSC has notified that the cutoff list will be available soon at its homepage.
Qualified candidates will be recruited for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil Engineering) in irrigation/PWD/Minor Irrigation ground Water/ Rural Engineering Departments of the Uttar Pradesh State.
It has to be noted that the UPPSC Assistant Engineer written exam was held in the year 2013 and its UPPSC AE result was announced on February 2, 2019, with a timegap of six years.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
