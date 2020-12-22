UPPSC Announces Recruitment of 1,473 Lecturers in Govt Intermediate Colleges

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the recruitment of lecturers at 1473 vacant posts in various Government Intermediate Colleges (GIC) and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGIC) across the state. The commission will release the detailed information regarding filling up of UPPSC lecturer recruitment 2020 application form, eligibility criteria and selection process today on December 22, 2020, on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can submit the online form, once the application link is activated.

According to the report published by Live Hindustan, there will be 991 lecturers recruited for GIC and 482 for GGIC. The UPPSC lecturer recruitment 2020 application form will be accepted from today onwards and the last date to apply is January 22, 2021, while the last date to pay the application fee online is January 18, 2020.

According to the portal, the commission in its official notification stated that the lecturers will be selected on the basis of UPPSC mains exam score and for the first time there will be no interview. Earlier, the candidates were selected on the basis of screening/interview. The government has decided to select the candidates for UPPSC lecturer recruitment on the basis of UPPSC prelims and mains examination. Candidates qualifying the prelims will be eligible to take the mains examination.

Candidates are advised to visit the official notification for further details. They must ensure to meet all the eligibility criteria before applying to UPPSC recruitment 2020. Those who are willing to apply must be aged between 21 and 40 years till July 2020. Candidates belonging to the PwD category are given a relaxation of 15 years, which means the maximum age limit for PWD candidates is 55 years.