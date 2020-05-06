UPPSC APO Mains, Combined State Engineering Services Exams; Check at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has deferred the upcoming mains examination of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) 2018 and Combined State Engineering Services examination 2020 indefinitely. The Commission has issued a notification in this regard on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The Commission has taken the decision to postpone the examination due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the official notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, “The UPPSC APO main exam 2018 was scheduled for May 16 while the combined engineering services exam 2020 was scheduled for June 7. Both the exams are postponed until further orders”.

The Commission has said it will soon issue the fresh dates of the recruitment exams. Candidates, who are preparing for the upcoming examination, can also check the official circular by directly clicking on the link.

According to a Hindustan Times report, UPPSC APO Prelims Exam, 2018 was held on February 16 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am at different exam centres across Lucknow and Prayagraj.

Through the Combined State Engineering Services examination 2020, the Commission will be filling up 712 vacancies in 22 different government departments.

The report adds that a total of 244 posts of assistant engineers are up for grab in the irrigation department. Of the total posts of assistant engineers, 171 positions are for civil engineers and 73 posts are for mechanical engineers.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365