UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct link

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for prelims exam for the post of Block Education Officer (BEO) or Khand Shiksha Adhikari. The UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 was released by the board on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates, who have applied for the posts, can now download the UPPSC Block Education Officer Admit Card 2020 via direct link.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the prelims examination for the posts of Block Education Officer on March 22, Sunday. The examination will be conducted across 18 locations in the State. The exam will commence from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm.

Aspirants, who will qualify the prelims round, will be able to sit in the Mains exam.

In order to get UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their Registration Number, Date of Birth and Gender details at the official portal.

UPPSC Block Education Officer Prelims Admit Card 2020: How to Download

Step 1) Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2) Go to “Click here to download Admit Card for BLOCK EDUCATION OFFICER (P) EXAM-2019 under advt. no. [A-4/E-1/2019]”

Step 3) Enter registration number, date of birth, gender and captcha code

Step 4) Download UPPSC BEO admit card and get a print-out of it

UPPSC has said aspirants will have to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks in order to qualify in the prelims and 35 per cent for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

The prelims question paper will have 120 questions of 300 marks and in case the candidates attempt a wrong answer they will accrue 0.33 per cent negative mark.

