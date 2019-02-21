LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UPPSC: CBI Registers Preliminary Enquiry to Probe Nepotism Allegations During Mayawati Rule

CBI had taken up this enquiry on a complaint by the Uttar Pradesh government in January.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPPSC: CBI Registers Preliminary Enquiry to Probe Nepotism Allegations During Mayawati Rule
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against unidentified officials to probe allegations of nepotism and other irregularities in selections by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission when Mayawati was chief minister in 2010, officials said.

The selection of officials were at the rank of additional private secretary, they said. The agency had taken up this enquiry on a complaint by the Uttar Pradesh government which was referred to it in January.

One of the allegations states that a relative of a public servant was preferred over other eligible candidates, the officials said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram