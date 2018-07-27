Hundreds Left in Lurch as UPPSC Changes Centres for LT Grade Exam Without Prior Notification

: The under-preparedness of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission lay exposed after the centres for LT Grade exam were changed last-minute. Hundreds of students were left in a state of confusion and anger as they were compelled to cancel reservations and make alternative arrangements for travel and lodging to take the exam.According to sources, the LT Grade examination conducted by UPPSC will be held on Sunday. A total of 7.63 lakh students will be sitting for the exam at 1,760 exam centres across the state.On Wednesday however, the UPPSC changed the venue of six examination centres along with changing the address of four other centres. These were: Unnao, Mathura, Faizabad and Agra. According to UPPSC, the changes were made as the seating capacity of the centres was not in accordance with the guidelines.Earlier in a fiasco over qualification prerequisites, the admit cards of 156 students were not issued and they had to go to the high court to file a complain. After this, all the 156 candidates were summoned to Allahabad by UPPSC to collect their admit cards. However, the students were not informed personally and were unaware about the development till it was published in newspapers on Thursday morning.Meanwhile, UP Police Director General OP Singh has given the responsibility to Special Task Force for conducting 'free and fair' exams. Along with this, he has also directed the authority to keep a tab on the solver gang during the examination.Singh also discussed security and other arrangements for the exams with the Public Service Commission Secretary Jagdish, Secretary Secondary Education Sandhya Tiwari, Special Secretary Secondary Education B Chandrakala, ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar, ADG Lucknow Zone Rajiv Krishna, IG STF Amitabh Yash and SSP STF Abhishek Singh.