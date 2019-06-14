UPPSC Civil Judge Main Result 2019 Published at uppsc.up.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

UPPSC Result 2019 for Civil Judge: The UPSC result for Civil Judge Mains Examination 2019 was announced on June 13.

The UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2019 was published on the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The authorised circular mentioning the details of UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2019 can be read over this URL http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1227. Till July 13, the UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2019 can download from the commission’s homepage. Get the UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2019 in single click http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1226.

According to information provided in it, the UPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019 was conducted on January 30-Feburary 1 and as many as 5,795 exam takers took the test. However, in the declared UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2019, the total count of qualifying candidates was 1,847.

UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2019: Steps to download Mains Result List

The UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2019 is available only in online mode and can be accessed from the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj homepage. Here are steps to follow to avail it-

Step 1- Visit the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in or click the direct link given above

Step 2- On homepage, there is ‘Result of UPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019’ link

Step 3- Click on it and the list of UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2019 is PDF file will open on the screen

Step 4 – Check your roll number to know if you have qualified the UPPSC Judicial Service Exam

Step 5- Download the PDF file of UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference

Appointment on 610 posts of Civil Judge (junior Division) will be done through the interview round of selected candidates.