UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2018 to Begin Today for 610 Junior Division posts, Stay Tuned
The UP Public Service Commission aims to fill 610 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge Junior Division for which the online application process to register for Provincial Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Exam - 2018 will be open from 11th September to 11th October 2018.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2018 is scheduled to begin today i.e. 11th September 2018 on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) - uppsc.up.nic.in.
The UP Public Service Commission aims to fill 610 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge Junior Division for which the online application process to register for Provincial Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Exam - 2018 will be open from 11th September to 11th October 2018.
Interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website and submit their online applications in due course of time. UPPSC is tentatively scheduled to organize the Preliminary Exam on 16th December 2018.
“The candidates can apply online from September 11 while the last date of depositing fee is October 10 and submitting form is October 11. The PCS (J) will be conducted on December 16,” stated Jagdish Prasad, Secretary, UPPSC.
Eligibility Criteria:
The candidate must possess a valid Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution. S/he must be an advocate under provisions of Advocate Act 1961 or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a Member Faculty of Advocates in Scotland and should be entitled to practice in Court or Courts subordinate thereto. The applicant must be proficient in Hindi in Devnagiri Script.
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 22 to 35 years as on 1st July 2019.
Selection Process:
The selection process will include Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview.
