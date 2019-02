UPPSC Declared Final Results of PCS 2016; Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result of PCS-2016 on Friday late night. Candidates can check the result on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Declaration of final result of the examination, which was organized to fill 633 posts, has taken nearly three years.Jayjeet Kaur Hora pf Kanpur topped while Vinod Kumar Pandey from Pratapgarh and Navdeep Shukla from Prayagraj secured second and third position respectively.The final examination was given by 1,935 candidates for 633 posts, of which, only 630 candidates were declared successful. At the same time, three posts of assistant employment officers are vacant.The marksheet and cut off will be uploaded on the official website.