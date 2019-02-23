English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPPSC Declared Final Results of PCS 2016; Direct Link Here
The final examination was given by 1,935 candidates for 633 posts, of which, only 630 candidates were declared successful.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result of PCS-2016 on Friday late night. Candidates can check the result on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
Declaration of final result of the examination, which was organized to fill 633 posts, has taken nearly three years.
Jayjeet Kaur Hora pf Kanpur topped while Vinod Kumar Pandey from Pratapgarh and Navdeep Shukla from Prayagraj secured second and third position respectively.
The final examination was given by 1,935 candidates for 633 posts, of which, only 630 candidates were declared successful. At the same time, three posts of assistant employment officers are vacant.
The marksheet and cut off will be uploaded on the official website.
Declaration of final result of the examination, which was organized to fill 633 posts, has taken nearly three years.
Jayjeet Kaur Hora pf Kanpur topped while Vinod Kumar Pandey from Pratapgarh and Navdeep Shukla from Prayagraj secured second and third position respectively.
The final examination was given by 1,935 candidates for 633 posts, of which, only 630 candidates were declared successful. At the same time, three posts of assistant employment officers are vacant.
The marksheet and cut off will be uploaded on the official website.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tough Calls Have to be Taken at Some Point: Vidya Balan on Banning Pakistani Artistes
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback's Production Version Confirmed For Geneva Debut, Video Teased
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
- Will Tata Motors Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results