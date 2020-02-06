UPPSC JE Result: Check the List of Candidates Qualified for Junior Engineer Examination 2013 on uppsc.up.nic.in
The written examination for Junior Engineer recruitment was conducted on May 22 and 23, 2016 in Lucknow and Prayagraj.
UPPSC JE Result | The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, also known as UPPSC has announced the list of students who have qualified Junior Engineer examination 2013 on its official website. The UPPSC JE Result 2013 was announced for the interview examination conducted between December 9, 2019 and January 9, 2020. Candidates, who have appeared for the UPPSC Junior Engineer examination, can visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in (http://uppsc.up.nic.in/).
The written examination for Junior Engineer recruitment was conducted on May 22 and 23, 2016 in Lucknow and Prayagraj. As many as 13,745 candidates appeared for the written examination, out of which 1843 candidates were selected for the interview round. It is to be noted that the UPPSC JE (Civil) results will be available online on the website till March 4, 2020.
UPPSC JE Result: How to check it online
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads "List of Candidates selected in Junior Engineer Examination 2013 for the post of J.E. (CIVIL)”
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: To search your roll number, press control (ctrl) and F, and type your name or roll number
Step 5: Your UPPSC JE result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.
To download the UPPSC JE result directly, go to the link http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1405
