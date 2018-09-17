English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Now
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released Admit Cards for UPPSC Lecturer Exams 2017 on its official website — uppsc.up.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.
The Commission is scheduled to organize the Screening exam on 23rd September 2018 at Lucknow and Allahabad, next week, for candidates who had applied via Advertisement Number 3/2016-17 and 5/2016-17. Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to download Admit Card for LECTURER GOVT. INTER (M/F) COLLEGE SCREENING EXAM. - 2017 under Advt. No. 3/2016-17 AND 5/2016-17, to be held on 23/09/2018.
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx
Candidates will be given 2 hours for the Screening Test which is scheduled to be organized in a single shift from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The test will comprise of 150 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each based on General Studies (30 Questions) and concerned Subject (120 Questions).
The Commission is scheduled to organize the Screening exam on 23rd September 2018 at Lucknow and Allahabad, next week, for candidates who had applied via Advertisement Number 3/2016-17 and 5/2016-17. Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to download Admit Card for LECTURER GOVT. INTER (M/F) COLLEGE SCREENING EXAM. - 2017 under Advt. No. 3/2016-17 AND 5/2016-17, to be held on 23/09/2018.
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx
Candidates will be given 2 hours for the Screening Test which is scheduled to be organized in a single shift from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The test will comprise of 150 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each based on General Studies (30 Questions) and concerned Subject (120 Questions).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Says He is Scared of Politics, Asks 'Who Isn't?'
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu on Dating Anup Jalota: I'm Prepared to Face All Criticism
- Sehwag Steps Down from DDCA Committee, Says It's in Best Interest of Delhi Cricket
- Fortnite Addiction Caused 200 Divorces in 2018, Says UK Divorce Website
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...