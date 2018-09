UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Now

UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.The Commission is scheduled to organize the Screening exam on 23rd September 2018 at Lucknow and Allahabad, next week, for candidates who had applied via Advertisement Number 3/2016-17 and 5/2016-17. Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:How to download UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017?Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to download Admit Card for LECTURER GOVT. INTER (M/F) COLLEGE SCREENING EXAM. - 2017 under Advt. No. 3/2016-17 AND 5/2016-17, to be held on 23/09/2018.Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification CodeStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx Candidates will be given 2 hours for the Screening Test which is scheduled to be organized in a single shift from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The test will comprise of 150 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each based on General Studies (30 Questions) and concerned Subject (120 Questions).