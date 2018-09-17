GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Now

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released Admit Cards for UPPSC Lecturer Exams 2017 on its official website — uppsc.up.nic.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 17, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Now
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Commission is scheduled to organize the Screening exam on 23rd September 2018 at Lucknow and Allahabad, next week, for candidates who had applied via Advertisement Number 3/2016-17 and 5/2016-17. Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to download Admit Card for LECTURER GOVT. INTER (M/F) COLLEGE SCREENING EXAM. - 2017 under Advt. No. 3/2016-17 AND 5/2016-17, to be held on 23/09/2018.

Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code

Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx

Candidates will be given 2 hours for the Screening Test which is scheduled to be organized in a single shift from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The test will comprise of 150 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each based on General Studies (30 Questions) and concerned Subject (120 Questions).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...