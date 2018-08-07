UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2018 Answer Keys Expected soon at uppsc.up.nic.in, Stay Tuned

UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2018 Answer Keys are expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.The UPPSC LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher Examination 2018 was held in the month of July 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the UPPSC LT Grade 3 examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the answers keys once released by the Commission.Once the answers keys are released, the link to raise the objections would be available and candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer keys.The result of the UPPSC LT Grade 3 examination 2018 is expected to be declared in the month of September 2018.UPPSC LT Grade 3 Examination 2018 was held in 1760 centres in 39 districts across Uttar Pradesh and more than 7 lakh candidates had appeared.There are a total of 10,768 LT Grade Assistant Teacher vacancies in the state of Uttar Pradesh, out of which 5364 vacancies are for male candidates while 5404 vacancies are for female candidates in different areas of study.