UPPSC LT Grade Result 2018 for Mathematics Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released Assistant Teacher Training Recruitment Result 2018 (UP LT Grade Result 2018) for mathematics. The Assistant Teacher Training Recruitment 2018 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC Assistant Teacher Training Recuitment 2018 in two separate lists for male and female.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination should visit the official website to check their score. In order to ease the result checking process, the Commission has activated UPPSC Assistant Teacher Training Recruitment Result 2018 or UPPSC LT Grade Result 2018 direct links for female candidates and male candidates.

According to the notification released by ARVIND KUMAR MISHRA, CONTROLLER OF EXAMINATION, U.P. PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, PRAYAGRAJ, the result is subject to the final decision of the Hon'ble High Court in writ petition no. 17183/2018, Vijay Nath& another Vs. State of U.P. and others."

UPPSC LT Grade Result 2018: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Look for LIST OF CANDIDATES SELECTED IN ASSISTANT TEACHER (TRAINED GRADUATE) MALE/FEMALE BRANCH EXAM 2018 and click on it

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: A list of selected candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Look for your name and save the file for future use

