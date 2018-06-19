UPPSC Mains General Hindi and Essay Exam 2017 Cancelled; Wrong Papers distributed on Day 1 of the Exam at Allahabad Centre

The UPPSC Mains General Hindi and English Exam 2017 papers have been cancelled by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) after wrong papers were distributed at one of the examination centres at Allahabad. The UPPSC is scheduled to organize the Provincial Civil Services (Mains) Exams-2017 from 18June to 6July 2018 in two shifts in which the General Hindi Paper was to be organized in the first session and Essay Paper was to be held in the second session. However, on Day 1 of the examination yesterday at Government Intermediate College examination centre in Allahabad, the Essay Paper was given first instead of Hindi Paper to the examinees due to which the candidates protested and boycotted both the papers.UPPSC Secretary, Mr. Jagdish released a Press Notification today as per which both the exams stand cancelled and revised schedule for General Hindi and Essay Papers will be released shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The notification also stated that rest of the examination schedule will be followed as devised earlier.Candidates can read through the official notification at the below-mentioned URL:The UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2018 is being organized at various exam centres in Lucknow and Allahabad in two shifts on all examination days viz:Morning Shift – 9:30am to 12:30pmAfternoon Shift – 2pm to 5pmExcept for General Studies Exam that is scheduled for the following timings due to 2 hours duration of the exam:Morning Shift – 9:30am to 11:30amAfternoon Shift – 2:30pm to 4:30pm