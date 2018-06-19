English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPPSC Mains General Hindi and Essay Exam 2017 Cancelled; Wrong Papers distributed on Day 1 of the Exam at Allahabad Centre
The UPPSC is scheduled to organize the Provincial Civil Services (Mains) Exams-2018 from 18th June to 6th July in two shifts in which the General Hindi Paper was to be organized in the first session and Essay Paper was to be held in the second session.
(Image: News18.com)
The UPPSC Mains General Hindi and English Exam 2017 papers have been cancelled by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) after wrong papers were distributed at one of the examination centres at Allahabad. The UPPSC is scheduled to organize the Provincial Civil Services (Mains) Exams-2017 from 18th June to 6th July 2018 in two shifts in which the General Hindi Paper was to be organized in the first session and Essay Paper was to be held in the second session. However, on Day 1 of the examination yesterday at Government Intermediate College examination centre in Allahabad, the Essay Paper was given first instead of Hindi Paper to the examinees due to which the candidates protested and boycotted both the papers.
UPPSC Secretary, Mr. Jagdish released a Press Notification today as per which both the exams stand cancelled and revised schedule for General Hindi and Essay Papers will be released shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The notification also stated that rest of the examination schedule will be followed as devised earlier.
Candidates can read through the official notification at the below-mentioned URL:
http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1005
The UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2018 is being organized at various exam centres in Lucknow and Allahabad in two shifts on all examination days viz:
Morning Shift – 9:30am to 12:30pm
Afternoon Shift – 2pm to 5pm
Except for General Studies Exam that is scheduled for the following timings due to 2 hours duration of the exam:
Morning Shift – 9:30am to 11:30am
Afternoon Shift – 2:30pm to 4:30pm
Also Watch
UPPSC Secretary, Mr. Jagdish released a Press Notification today as per which both the exams stand cancelled and revised schedule for General Hindi and Essay Papers will be released shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The notification also stated that rest of the examination schedule will be followed as devised earlier.
Candidates can read through the official notification at the below-mentioned URL:
http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1005
The UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2018 is being organized at various exam centres in Lucknow and Allahabad in two shifts on all examination days viz:
Morning Shift – 9:30am to 12:30pm
Afternoon Shift – 2pm to 5pm
Except for General Studies Exam that is scheduled for the following timings due to 2 hours duration of the exam:
Morning Shift – 9:30am to 11:30am
Afternoon Shift – 2:30pm to 4:30pm
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- DU Admissions 2018: Why Studying Philosophy Has Its Own Rewards and Advantages
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'