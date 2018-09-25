GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2018 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in. Download Now

The Commission is scheduled to organize the Screening Exam of Homeopathic/Ayurvedic Medical Officer UP State Medical Service 2018 on 30th September 2018.

September 25, 2018
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) was established in the year 1937.
UPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC aims to fill 544 vacancies for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer and 596 vacancies for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer via this recruitment drive. The Commission is scheduled to organize the Screening Exam of Homeopathic/Ayurvedic Medical Officer UP State Medical Service 2018 on 30th September 2018. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download UPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to download Admit Card for HOMEOPATHIC/AYURVEDIC MEDICAL OFFICER UP STATE MEDICAL SERVICE (SCREENING EXAM) – 2018’

Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code and click on Download Admit Card

Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx
Exam Schedule:

Ayurvedic Medical Officer Examination - Morning Session – 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Homeopathic Medical Officer Examination - Afternoon Session – 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
