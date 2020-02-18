UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Result 2019 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of Provincial Civil Services (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) prelims examination on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Of the total 3,18,147 candidates who took the examination, 6,320 have qualified for the main test.

Candidates, who appeared for the UPPSC PCS, ACF and RFO prelims 2019 examinations conducted on December 15 can check their results following the below steps:

• Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

• On the top right under Information Bulletin column, you would see "List of candidates qualified for the PCS/ACF-RFO (Mains) Examination 2019"

• A PDF will open showing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

• Check for your roll number in PDF.

You may also directly click on http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1425 and check for your roll number.

The results will be visible up to March 16, 2020, so you can download and take the printout of the same and keep it for future reference.

The candidates who have got through the prelims will now have to appear for the main examination that will be conducted from February 23 to March 6, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The UPPSC prelims exam 2019 for 364 posts – 309 posts of PCS, 2 of ACF and 53 of RFO – was conducted at 1,166 centres spread across 19 cities. The answer key was released on December 18 last year.

