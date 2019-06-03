UPPSC PCS Main 2018: Exam from June 17-21, Official Schedule Released

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the official exam schedule of the 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam. According to a notification issued by the UPPSC secretary, the 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam schedule has mentioned that the exam will start from June 17 and will continue till 21 June. Only Prayagraj and Lucknow are choosen as UPPSC PCS Main exam centers. The 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam will be conducted four days, i.e, from June 17 to June 21 in two shifts.The timing of first exam shift is 9.30 am to 12:30 pm and for the second shift, the timing is from 2 pm to 5 pm.This is for the first time that the UPPSC PCS Main exam will be concluded in four days, as in previous years, the exam was conducted in 10-15 days of window. This year, the UPPSC PCS Main exam question paper will be set on the new syllabus and question pattern is reformed too.As per the 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam schedule- On June 17 exam for General Hindi and Essay writing will be conducted in first and second session. On June 18, examination of General Studies (GS)-1 and GS paper 2 is scheduled. Then, GS paper-3 and GS paper-4 will be held on June 19. On the last day, June 21 exam of optional subject paper- 1 and paper- 2 is scheduled.Formally, the UPPSC PCS exam was known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam. For the previous year, the PCS Mains 2017 exam started from June 18, 2018 and ended on July 6, 2018.Further, the paper scheduled for July 6 got cancelled due to distribution of wrong question paper at the exam center. The re-exam was conducted on July 7, 2018.