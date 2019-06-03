English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPPSC PCS Main 2018: Exam from June 17-21, Official Schedule Released
The timing of first exam shift is 9.30 am to 12:30 pm and for the second shift, the timing is from 2 pm to 5 pm.
File photo.
Loading...
UPPSC PCS Main exam 2018| The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the official exam schedule of the 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam. According to a notification issued by the UPPSC secretary, the 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam schedule has mentioned that the exam will start from June 17 and will continue till 21 June. Only Prayagraj and Lucknow are choosen as UPPSC PCS Main exam centers. The 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam will be conducted four days, i.e, from June 17 to June 21 in two shifts.
The timing of first exam shift is 9.30 am to 12:30 pm and for the second shift, the timing is from 2 pm to 5 pm.
This is for the first time that the UPPSC PCS Main exam will be concluded in four days, as in previous years, the exam was conducted in 10-15 days of window. This year, the UPPSC PCS Main exam question paper will be set on the new syllabus and question pattern is reformed too.
As per the 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam schedule- On June 17 exam for General Hindi and Essay writing will be conducted in first and second session. On June 18, examination of General Studies (GS)-1 and GS paper 2 is scheduled. Then, GS paper-3 and GS paper-4 will be held on June 19. On the last day, June 21 exam of optional subject paper- 1 and paper- 2 is scheduled.
Formally, the UPPSC PCS exam was known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam. For the previous year, the PCS Mains 2017 exam started from June 18, 2018 and ended on July 6, 2018.
Further, the paper scheduled for July 6 got cancelled due to distribution of wrong question paper at the exam center. The re-exam was conducted on July 7, 2018.
The timing of first exam shift is 9.30 am to 12:30 pm and for the second shift, the timing is from 2 pm to 5 pm.
This is for the first time that the UPPSC PCS Main exam will be concluded in four days, as in previous years, the exam was conducted in 10-15 days of window. This year, the UPPSC PCS Main exam question paper will be set on the new syllabus and question pattern is reformed too.
As per the 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam schedule- On June 17 exam for General Hindi and Essay writing will be conducted in first and second session. On June 18, examination of General Studies (GS)-1 and GS paper 2 is scheduled. Then, GS paper-3 and GS paper-4 will be held on June 19. On the last day, June 21 exam of optional subject paper- 1 and paper- 2 is scheduled.
Formally, the UPPSC PCS exam was known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam. For the previous year, the PCS Mains 2017 exam started from June 18, 2018 and ended on July 6, 2018.
Further, the paper scheduled for July 6 got cancelled due to distribution of wrong question paper at the exam center. The re-exam was conducted on July 7, 2018.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Has Shared Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here
- Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Forces of Fashion Unite for Hottest Magazine Cover Shoot
- Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal: From a 3-Year-Old Starting Tennis to the King of Clay at 33
- Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
- Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results