Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UPPSC PCS Main 2018: Exam from June 17-21, Official Schedule Released

The timing of first exam shift is 9.30 am to 12:30 pm and for the second shift, the timing is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPPSC PCS Main 2018: Exam from June 17-21, Official Schedule Released
File photo.
Loading...
UPPSC PCS Main exam 2018| The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the official exam schedule of the 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam. According to a notification issued by the UPPSC secretary, the 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam schedule has mentioned that the exam will start from June 17 and will continue till 21 June. Only Prayagraj and Lucknow are choosen as UPPSC PCS Main exam centers. The 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam will be conducted four days, i.e, from June 17 to June 21 in two shifts.

The timing of first exam shift is 9.30 am to 12:30 pm and for the second shift, the timing is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

This is for the first time that the UPPSC PCS Main exam will be concluded in four days, as in previous years, the exam was conducted in 10-15 days of window. This year, the UPPSC PCS Main exam question paper will be set on the new syllabus and question pattern is reformed too.

As per the 2018 UPPSC PCS Main exam schedule- On June 17 exam for General Hindi and Essay writing will be conducted in first and second session. On June 18, examination of General Studies (GS)-1 and GS paper 2 is scheduled. Then, GS paper-3 and GS paper-4 will be held on June 19. On the last day, June 21 exam of optional subject paper- 1 and paper- 2 is scheduled.

Formally, the UPPSC PCS exam was known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam. For the previous year, the PCS Mains 2017 exam started from June 18, 2018 and ended on July 6, 2018.

Further, the paper scheduled for July 6 got cancelled due to distribution of wrong question paper at the exam center. The re-exam was conducted on July 7, 2018.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram