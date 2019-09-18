Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2017 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Exam on September 24

The Uttar Pradesh PCS Prelims Exam will be conducted on September 24 for which candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Soumyadip Choudhury | Contributor Content@soumyadip

Updated:September 18, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2017 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Exam on September 24
Screenshot taken from the official website of http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Loading...

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2017 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the Combined State Upper Subordinate Preliminary Examination 2017 on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh PCS Prelims Exam will be conducted on 24th September and candidates whose application form status was Approved (Not Rejected) can download the Admit Card by following the instructions below:

How to Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Click here to download Admit Card for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelim. Examination-2017 ”

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code and click on Download Admit Card

Step 4: Download the Admit Card and Take a Print Out to present the same on the Exam Day.

The candidates can verify their application status by clicking on View Application Status on the same page as mentioned in Step 2. It will take you to http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ViewStatus.aspx and you can enter the details same as above to check if your application is not rejected and you are eligible to download the admit card and appear for the Prelims examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Allahabad had issued the recruitment advertisement# A-2/E-1/2017 on 22nd February this year to fill 251 vacancies in the Civil Services Departments of the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Approximately 3 Lakh candidates had applied for the same and candidates who will clear the Prelims will move a step closer to Mains Exam. The Main exam will be followed by a Personality Test.

The Prelims exam will be comprise of two papers viz

1. General Studies I – 200 Marks – 9:30 am to 11:30 am

2. General Studies II – 200 Marks – 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram