UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2017 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Exam on September 24

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2017 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the Combined State Upper Subordinate Preliminary Examination 2017 on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh PCS Prelims Exam will be conducted on 24th September and candidates whose application form status was Approved (Not Rejected) can download the Admit Card by following the instructions below:

How to Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Click here to download Admit Card for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelim. Examination-2017 ”

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code and click on Download Admit Card

Step 4: Download the Admit Card and Take a Print Out to present the same on the Exam Day.

The candidates can verify their application status by clicking on View Application Status on the same page as mentioned in Step 2. It will take you to http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ViewStatus.aspx and you can enter the details same as above to check if your application is not rejected and you are eligible to download the admit card and appear for the Prelims examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Allahabad had issued the recruitment advertisement# A-2/E-1/2017 on 22nd February this year to fill 251 vacancies in the Civil Services Departments of the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Approximately 3 Lakh candidates had applied for the same and candidates who will clear the Prelims will move a step closer to Mains Exam. The Main exam will be followed by a Personality Test.

The Prelims exam will be comprise of two papers viz

1. General Studies I – 200 Marks – 9:30 am to 11:30 am

2. General Studies II – 200 Marks – 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

