UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card Out at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Now

Candidates who have successfully registered for UPPSC PCS/ACF/PFO Preliminary Examination 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 13, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the PCS (Provincial Civil Service) General/Special, ACF (Assistant Conservators of Forests) and RFO (Range Forest Officer) Combined Preliminary Examination 2018 scheduled to be held on Sunday, 28th October 2018, this month.

UPPSC will organize the Preliminary Examination in two sessions viz:

Morning Session – 9:30am to 11:30am
Afternoon Session – 2:30pm to 4:30pm

Candidates who have successfully registered for UPPSC PCS/ACF/PFO Preliminary Examination 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the tab that reads, Click here to download Admit Card for P.C.S.(Gen./Spl.) /A.C.F./R.F.O. (PRE.)

EXAMINATION - 2018 under Advt. No. A-2/E-1/2018, to be held on 28/10/2018.

Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and click on Download Admit Card
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://164.100.180.20/pscatcrd18/AdmitCard.aspx
