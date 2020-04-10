Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UPPSC Postpones PCS Mains, RO, ARO Prelims Exams Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The decision has been in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A total of 410 people has been reported positive in Uttar Pradesh so far, claiming four lives.

Trending Desk

April 10, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
UPPSC Postpones PCS Mains, RO, ARO Prelims Exams Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Representative image.

UPPSC PCS (Main) 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to postpone several examinations scheduled to be held in the month of April and May. In an official circular dated April 9, UPPSC has deferred the dates of PCS (provincial civil service) Main exams and preliminary exams for the posts of review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO). The exam conducting authority will announce the exact dates on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in (http://uppsc.up.nic.in).

The decision has been in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A total of 410 people has been reported positive in Uttar Pradesh so far, claiming four lives.

The UPPSC PSC (Main) 2019 exam was scheduled to be held on April 20, whereas the RO and ARO preliminary exams were dates to conducted on May 3. To keep track of the regular updates and the new dates of the examination, all candidates are requested to check the official website.

The official notification for JEE (Main) 2020 can be read on the direct on http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1457

To curb the impact and transmission of the novel coronavirus, the Government of India has imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, starting March 24. The lockdown is expected to get over on April 14. Meanwhile, the virus has infected over 16 lakh people across the world, claiming 95 thousand lives so far.

India has recorded 6,412 cases so far, out of which 5,709 are currently active. The death toll has reached 199 in the country.

