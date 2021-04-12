UPPSC PCS 2020 Result Declared, Jamia Milia Islamia Student Tops Exam

UPPSC PCS 2020 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the result for PCS-2020 exams at its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. A total of 845 students had appeared for the exam held to fill 487 posts; of which 476 have been shortlisted. Individual marks obtained by candidates and cut-off will be soon displayed at the website. Sanchita Sharma from Jamia Milia Islamia’s RCA has topped the exam. She has also qualified for the UPSC Civil Services interview round for 2020 exam.

UPPSC PCS Rank List

Rank 1: Sanchita

Rank 2: Shivakshi Dixit

Rank 3: Mohit Rawat

Rank 4: Shishir Kumar Singh

Rank 5: Udit Panwar

Rank 6: Lalit Kumar Mishra

Rank 7: Pratiksha Singh

Rank 8: Mahima

Rank 9: Sudhanshu Nayak

Rank 10: Neha Mishra

The UP PCS Mains 2020 was conducted between January 21 and 25 in which 4589 candidates had appeared. Among these students, 845 were shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The final result including the mains and interview score is declared today. The merit is available on the website. Students whose candidature is under the “provisional” list will have to get their relevant documents checked to clear further.

