UPPSC Recruitment 2018: 10768 Assistant Teacher Posts, Apply Before 18th June 2018
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) invites applications for the posts of Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) on temporary basis. Check notifications on http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Screengrab taken from the official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10768 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) on temporary basis has begun on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh - uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 18th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Teacher Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to apply for Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) Examination – 2018 under Advt. Number (A – 1/E-1/2018) dated 15/03/2018’ under ‘Important Alerts’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ under ‘Advt. Number (A – 1/E-1/2018)’
Step 4 – Fill the required information in the drop down list and Submit the form
Step 5 – One time Password will generate
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/Notifications.aspx
Examination Fee:
Unreserved / Other Backward Class Category – Rs.125
SC/ ST/ PWD/ ExSM Category – Rs.65
Handicapped – Rs.25
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 10768
Female Teacher – 5404
Hindi – 737
English – 675
Math – 474
Science – 474
Social Science – 928
Computer - 775
Urdu – 62
Biology – 259
Sanskrit – 242
Arts - 278
Music – 60
Commerce – 3
Physical Education – 168
Home Science – 269
Male Teacher – 5364
Hindi – 696
English – 645
Math – 561
Science – 571
Social Science – 926
Computer – 898
Urdu – 71
Biology – 336
Sanskrit – 274
Arts – 192
Music – 8
Commerce – 26
Physical Education – 140
Home Science – 1
Agriculture - 19
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Hindi – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Hindi as a subject from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) English – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with English literature from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Math – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Science – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Physics and Chemistry as subjects from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Social Science – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with at least any two of the subjects amongst the subjects History, Geography, Political Science and Economics from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Computer - The applicant must be B.Tech / BE (in Computer Science) from a recognised University in India or B.Sc. in Computer Science or B.Sc in Computer Application.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Urdu – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Urdu as one of the subjects from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Biology – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Zoology and Botany from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or an equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Sanskrit – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Sanskrit as one of the subjects from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Arts - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Art subject or Fine Arts from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Music – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Music as a subject from a recognised University in India or Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in India with Sangeet Visharad from Bhatkhande Sangeet Mahavidyalaya or Sangeet Prabhakar from Prayag, Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Commerce – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Physical Education – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in India and BPEd or BPE degree from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Home Science – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with in Home Science as a subject from a recognised University in India.
Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Agriculture/ Horticulture - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture / Horticulture from a recognised University in India.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Advertisement.aspx?ID=713&flag=H
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 44,900 – Rs.1,42,400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Examination.
