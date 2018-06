UPPSC Recruitment 2018: 10768 Assistant Teacher Posts, Apply Before 18th June 2018

UPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10768 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) on temporary basis has begun on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh - uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 18th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to apply for Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) Examination – 2018 under Advt. Number (A – 1/E-1/2018) dated 15/03/2018’ under ‘Important Alerts’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ under ‘Advt. Number (A – 1/E-1/2018)’Step 4 – Fill the required information in the drop down list and Submit the formStep 5 – One time Password will generateStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/Notifications.aspx Unreserved / Other Backward Class Category – Rs.125SC/ ST/ PWD/ ExSM Category – Rs.65Handicapped – Rs.25Total Posts: 10768Female Teacher – 5404Hindi – 737English – 675Math – 474Science – 474Social Science – 928Computer - 775Urdu – 62Biology – 259Sanskrit – 242Arts - 278Music – 60Commerce – 3Physical Education – 168Home Science – 269Male Teacher – 5364Hindi – 696English – 645Math – 561Science – 571Social Science – 926Computer – 898Urdu – 71Biology – 336Sanskrit – 274Arts – 192Music – 8Commerce – 26Physical Education – 140Home Science – 1Agriculture - 19Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Hindi – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Hindi as a subject from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) English – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with English literature from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Math – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Science – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Physics and Chemistry as subjects from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Social Science – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with at least any two of the subjects amongst the subjects History, Geography, Political Science and Economics from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Computer - The applicant must be B.Tech / BE (in Computer Science) from a recognised University in India or B.Sc. in Computer Science or B.Sc in Computer Application.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Urdu – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Urdu as one of the subjects from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Biology – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Zoology and Botany from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or an equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Sanskrit – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Sanskrit as one of the subjects from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Arts - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Art subject or Fine Arts from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Music – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Music as a subject from a recognised University in India or Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in India with Sangeet Visharad from Bhatkhande Sangeet Mahavidyalaya or Sangeet Prabhakar from Prayag, Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Commerce – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognised University in India and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Physical Education – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in India and BPEd or BPE degree from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Home Science – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with in Home Science as a subject from a recognised University in India.Assistant Teacher (Men/ Women) Agriculture/ Horticulture - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture / Horticulture from a recognised University in India.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Advertisement.aspx?ID=713&flag=HThe applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 44,900 – Rs.1,42,400.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Examination.