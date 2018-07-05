English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPPSC Recruitment 2018: 831 Posts, Registration Begins Tomorrow 6th July 2018, Stay Tuned!
Vacancies for Upper Subordinate Services under General Recruitment through Examination has been released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.
UPPSC had invited applications to fill 803 vacancies via Advt.No [01/2017-2018] in 12 different departments of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 831 vacancies for Upper Subordinate Services under General Recruitment through Examination has been released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh - uppsc.up.nic.in.
The application process is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. from 6th July 2018 along with Detailed Information Bulletin. Interested candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to check the detailed information and apply if they are eligible for these posts.
As per the short notice, the last date to apply for these posts is 6th August 2018.
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 831
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the short official advertisement:
Official Advertisement: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1013
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Examination.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application - 6th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application - 4th August 2018
-
