UPPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 924 Posts, Apply Before 6 August 2018
The process under General Recruitment through Examination has begun on 6th July on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 924 vacancies for the posts of Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) under General Recruitment through Examination has begun on 6th July on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) - uppsc.up.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the recruitment on or before 6th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under Online Application Form ‘Submission of Advt. No.(A1 – E2/2018, 6th July 2018)’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and submit the form
Step 4 – Pay online fee and get Payment Acknowledgement Receipt
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form and Submit
Step 7 – Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/IsApplyInPrevious.aspx?ac=106
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.225
SC/ ST Category (UP) – Rs.105
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 924
General Category – 831
Physically Handicapped Category – 1
Assistant Conservator of Forest – 16
Range Forest Officer – 76
Eligibility Criteria:
PCS – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree from any recognized University or equivalent examination.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay matrix:
Official Advertisement: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/SampleCopy/PCS_2018_English.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date of Registration and Fee Deposition - 4th August 2018
Last day of Submitting the Online Application Form – 6th August 2018
