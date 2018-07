UPPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 924 Posts, Apply Before 6 August 2018

UPPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 924 vacancies for the posts of Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) under General Recruitment through Examination has begun on 6th July on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) - uppsc.up.nic.in Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the recruitment on or before 6th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2018?– Visit the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under Online Application Form ‘Submission of Advt. No.(A1 – E2/2018, 6th July 2018)’ on the home page– Register yourself first, enter the details and submit the form– Pay online fee and get Payment Acknowledgement Receipt– Login with required credentials– Fill the application form and Submit– Download the application form and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/IsApplyInPrevious.aspx?ac=106 Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.225SC/ ST Category (UP) – Rs.105Total Posts: 924General Category – 831Physically Handicapped Category – 1Assistant Conservator of Forest – 16Range Forest Officer – 76PCS – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree from any recognized University or equivalent examination.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay matrix:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.Last date of Registration and Fee Deposition - 4th August 2018Last day of Submitting the Online Application Form – 6th August 2018