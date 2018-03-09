English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Teachers Expected to Begin on March 15, 10768 LT Grade Posts
The commission has released a short notification informing 10768 vacancies for LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher, for which the online application process will commence on 15th March 2018 and conclude on 16th April 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 for LT Assistant Teachers is expected to begin on 15th March 2018 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) - uppsc.up.nic.in.
The commission has released a short notification informing 10768 vacancies for LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher, for which the online application process will commence on 15th March 2018 and conclude on 16th April 2018. As per the notification, 5364 vacancies are for male candidates while 5404 vacancies are for female candidates only in different areas of study.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a graduate in relevant discipline and must possess a B.Ed or equivalent certificate from a recognized University/Institution.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the Pay Scale of Rs 9300 - Rs 34800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4800/- and Other Allowances.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a qualifying Written Test followed by an Interview.
The detailed information bulletin is expected anytime soon thereby interested candidates must keep a close watch on the official website to ascertain their eligibility and know various rules.
Also Watch
The commission has released a short notification informing 10768 vacancies for LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher, for which the online application process will commence on 15th March 2018 and conclude on 16th April 2018. As per the notification, 5364 vacancies are for male candidates while 5404 vacancies are for female candidates only in different areas of study.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a graduate in relevant discipline and must possess a B.Ed or equivalent certificate from a recognized University/Institution.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the Pay Scale of Rs 9300 - Rs 34800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4800/- and Other Allowances.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a qualifying Written Test followed by an Interview.
The detailed information bulletin is expected anytime soon thereby interested candidates must keep a close watch on the official website to ascertain their eligibility and know various rules.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vijay Shankar Brushes Aside Pandya Comparisons After Match Winning Performance
- Sufi Singer Pyarelal, Younger Of The Wadali Brothers Duo, Passes Away At 75
- Othering A Muslim: Feeling of Alienation Began in 1986, Not 2014
- Elon Musk Says Trump's Import Tariffs Like an Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit