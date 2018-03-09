GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Teachers Expected to Begin on March 15, 10768 LT Grade Posts

Contributor Content

Updated:March 9, 2018, 8:40 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 for LT Assistant Teachers is expected to begin on 15th March 2018 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) - uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission has released a short notification informing 10768 vacancies for LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher, for which the online application process will commence on 15th March 2018 and conclude on 16th April 2018. As per the notification, 5364 vacancies are for male candidates while 5404 vacancies are for female candidates only in different areas of study.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a graduate in relevant discipline and must possess a B.Ed or equivalent certificate from a recognized University/Institution.

Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the Pay Scale of Rs 9300 - Rs 34800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4800/- and Other Allowances.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a qualifying Written Test followed by an Interview.

The detailed information bulletin is expected anytime soon thereby interested candidates must keep a close watch on the official website to ascertain their eligibility and know various rules.

