English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2018 released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Download Now, Exam on 8th April 2018
The Commission is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Examination for the recruitment on Monday, 8th April 2018.
Official website of UPPSC
UPPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on its official website – uppsc.up.nic.in/. UPPSC aims to fill 465 vacancies for the posts of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, etc in various departments of the state government of Uttar Pradesh.
The Commission is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Examination for the recruitment on Monday, 8th April 2018. UP PSC had issued Advertisement number A-4/E-1/2017 on 30th December 2017, last year, and the online application process was completed in the month of January 2018.
Candidates who had registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now for hassle free entry in the examination hall.
How to download UPPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification for downloading the Admit Card for Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari exam
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Captcha and click on submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx
UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2018
The UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2018 will comprise of two sections viz General Studies and Hindi. Candidates who clear the Preliminary examination will qualify for the Mains exam. And candidates who will clear the Main examination will be eligible to appear for the final round of the selection process i.e. Personal Interview.
Also Watch
The Commission is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Examination for the recruitment on Monday, 8th April 2018. UP PSC had issued Advertisement number A-4/E-1/2017 on 30th December 2017, last year, and the online application process was completed in the month of January 2018.
Candidates who had registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now for hassle free entry in the examination hall.
How to download UPPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification for downloading the Admit Card for Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari exam
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Captcha and click on submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx
UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2018
The UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2018 will comprise of two sections viz General Studies and Hindi. Candidates who clear the Preliminary examination will qualify for the Mains exam. And candidates who will clear the Main examination will be eligible to appear for the final round of the selection process i.e. Personal Interview.
Also Watch
-
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tearful Warner Sorry for Ball Tampering But Leaves Questions Unanswered
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Comedian Siddharth Sagar Informs Fans He is Fine, Reveals 'I Have Been Mentally Harassed'; Watch Video
- Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani-Starrer Is Weighed Down By A Flawed Script & Misdirection
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data