UPPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2018 released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Download Now, Exam on 8th April 2018

The Commission is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Examination for the recruitment on Monday, 8th April 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 31, 2018, 12:36 PM IST
UPPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2018 released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Download Now, Exam on 8th April 2018
Official website of UPPSC
UPPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on its official website – uppsc.up.nic.in/. UPPSC aims to fill 465 vacancies for the posts of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, etc in various departments of the state government of Uttar Pradesh.

UP PSC had issued Advertisement number A-4/E-1/2017 on 30th December 2017, last year, and the online application process was completed in the month of January 2018.

Candidates who had registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now for hassle free entry in the examination hall.

How to download UPPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification for downloading the Admit Card for Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari exam
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Captcha and click on submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2018
The UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2018 will comprise of two sections viz General Studies and Hindi. Candidates who clear the Preliminary examination will qualify for the Mains exam. And candidates who will clear the Main examination will be eligible to appear for the final round of the selection process i.e. Personal Interview.

