UP Board Result 2020 Today at 12 Noon at upresults.nic.in: How to Download Admit Cards

UP Board Result 2020 | The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, is set to announce the UP Board results on June 27 (tomorrow, Saturday) at 12 noon and classes 10 and 12 students can get access to their scores online at upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. Admit cards serve a very important role in the examination procedure as it carries vital information such as the roll number and registration details. When the result 2020 for the UP Board are announced, candidates will be asked to fill in the details from the admit card to get their scores. This year, students will receive a digitally-signed e-marksheet.

After UP board secretary Nina Srivastava announced that the Uttar Pradesh Board 2020 results will be released on June 27 (Saturday), it is important that students download their admit cards and be ready to access their results online. As it has been a long time since the exams were taken, you might have displaced the admit card. But you can easily download it again.

Students can directly check their UP Board results for both classes 10 and 12 by filling up the slots below:

Here are the steps following which you can download the admit cards before the UP Board results 2020 are out.

Step 1. Visit the official site of the UP state education board at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. Click on log in at the top right side on the home page

Step 3. Choose School log in from the menu

Step 4. Enter the details and press log in on this page (https://upmsp.edu.in/LoginSchool.aspx)

Step 5. Another page will open from where you can download the PDF format of the admit card

Students can check their UP 10th Result 2020, Uttar Pradesh Board 12th Result 2020 at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP by visiting upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 will be also available on other official websites like upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

For the UP Class 10 and Class 12 board exams that began this year from February 18, the board distribution of the admit cards from January 23. Students were allowed to pick up their admit cards from their respective schools between January 23 and January 31, 2020.

https://boardexam.aglasem.com/up-board-10th-admit-card-2020/