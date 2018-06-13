English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Uproar in Agra After Road Built Over Sleeping Dog, Activists Demand Action
The incident came to light after a video purportedly showed workers of RP Infraventure Pvt Ltd burying a dog under bitumen while laying a part of the Fatehpur road.
New Delhi: A private construction company is facing flak for allegedly building a road over a sleeping dog in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.
The incident came to light after a video purportedly showed workers of RP Infraventure Pvt Ltd burying a dog under bitumen while laying a part of the Fatehpur road.
“A fresh layer of coal tar was being laid on the road from Phool Sayyed crossing towards the Circuit House and the Taj Mahal. A dog was sleeping on one side of the road. Instead of chasing the animal or removing it physically, burning coal tar was poured over it. Later, a road roller crushed the animal. The body has now disappeared," social activist Naresh Paras said.
Paras said a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was filed with the police.
The cops said the animal’s body was removed after the complaint was filed and the Public Works Department also sent a notice to the company.
Area residents demonstrated outside the Sadar police station in Agra to demand action against the “dog killers”.
The viral video also led to an outpouring of comments on social media, with animal lovers and activists criticising the insensitivity of the workers and demanding strict action against them.
The project’s contractor in-charge said an inquiry was underway and “those found guilty would be shunted out as punishment”.
(With PTI inputs)
