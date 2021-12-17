UP's 594-Km Ganga E-way to Have ‘Income Multiplier Effect’ for Farm Sector and Industry, Say Officials

The 594-kilometre-long Ganga Expressway, whose foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18, will pass through one of the most fertile regions of the country and will act as an “inherent income multiplier” by boosting the agrarian economy and bringing industrialisation in the region, senior Uttar Pradesh officials told News18.

“The part of the Ganga basin through which this expressway is aligned to pass has a rich heritage of agrarian economy. Vast tracts of plains of the region offer advantage to set up industrial units as well. The project will provide the right backbone to expand industrialisation of the region,” a senior official involved in the project said. The Ganga Expressway will cross 12 districts, from Meerut to Prayagraj. It will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Durgesh Upadhya, the media adviser to UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, said farmers through better connectivity from the expressway will be able to get better prices coupled with lower wastage of their produce. “The increased income of people of the region would then percolate to other sectors and businesses, thus rolling out the income multiplier effect,” he told News18.

Officials said the Ganga Expressway initiative was also aligned with the objective of building the project to “national interests” as well as benefits to the region and the state at large. With connection to the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and enhancing the connectivity of the catchment zones of Kanpur and Aligarh nodes of the defence corridor, the project will be a fillip towards uplifting the backward areas of the region.

The connectivity of the expressway is also expected to offer faster access to the national capital region (NCR) and improve connectivity to freight stations and container depots within the area. “The project will also be helpful in decongesting national highway 2 (NH2),” a government official said. Solar power will also be used in a big way to power up the project. UPEIDA CEO Awanish Awasthi said the aim is to complete the project by 2025.

