UP’s Aligarh, Ayodhya, Mirzapur Among 67 Districts With No Active Covid-19 Case

Uttar Pradesh’s active Covid-19 caseload has reduced to 194 as the state continues to maintain the positive recovery trend, with the percentage of active cases as against the total number of confirmed cases being 0.

In a sharp contrast to Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu account for a heavy active Covid-19 caseload of 1,67,049, 41,672 and 16,984.

Out of as many as 1,88,214 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh limited the number of fresh infections to 13. In the same period, another 13 patients recovered from the infection.

The fresh cases have also been brought down by 99% from 38,055 infections reported on April 24.

With districts following strict Covid-19 rules and the fast-paced vaccination drive giving a boost to UP, the recovery rate has climbed up to 98.7%.

The active and fresh cases have declined to zero in 67 districts, including Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Etah, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Mirzapur, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Saharanpur and Shamli.

Also Read: No Indication of Covid Third Wave in Maharashtra So Far: Health Minister Tope

In what comes as another big relief, none of the 75 UP districts have reported fresh cases of coronavirus in double-digits lately.

UP was the first state to have crossed the milestone of conducting 7.50 crore Covid-19 tests and has so far administered over 9.66 crore vaccine doses.

In addition, the state boasts of having 50% of its eligible adult population partially vaccinated while over 1.73 crore have been given two doses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here