UP's Banda Jail Turned into Fortress Ahead of Strongman Mukhtar Ansari's Arrival from Punjab

The BSP MLA and strongman Mukhtar Ansari who is currently lodged in Punjab’s Ropar Jail will be transferred to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh any time before 8th April.

Meanwhile, the Banda jail has been turned into a fortress ahead of the arrival of Mukhtar Ansari and security has also been beefed up in and outside the jail.

According to sources, security personnel and staff have been informed that Mukhtar can be brought to Banda Mandal Prison from Punjab on Monday. As a result of which all prison staff holidays have been canceled.

The DIG, along with the jail superintendent and the jailer has inspected the entire jail complex and prepared a roadmap for the security arrangements. The medical staff has also been increased.

The duty of the staff and security personnel in the Zonal Prison is of about eight hours, but after the news of Mukhtar’s arrival, the duty hours have been increased to 12 hours. Employees have also been asked to keep an eye on local developments by dressing up in civilian clothes.

Two additional police posts have been set up outside Banda Jail, where a battalion of PAC has been deployed.

The deputy jailer Tadkeshwar was first transferred and then suspended after Mukhtar went from the Banda Mandal prison to the Punjab jail.

Speaking to media on the issue Jail Superintendent Pramod Kumar Tripathi said, “The date of when Mukhtar Ansari will be brought to Banda jail is not yet fixed. It is the decision of the government and the top officials to decide the date. All security arrangements have been made in the zonal Prison.”

Mukhtar Ansari would be brought to Banda Jail by road. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has sent a letter to Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi regarding the matter and the letter mentions that the strongman will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh government before April 8.