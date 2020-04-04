Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP's Banda Reports First Coronavirus Case as Jamaat Returnee Tests Positive

Late on Friday, his sample was found to be corona positive. He has been shifted from the isolation ward to a special ward, the CMO said.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
UP's Banda Reports First Coronavirus Case as Jamaat Returnee Tests Positive
Volunteers spray disinfectants on the building of Ali Jan mosque, after some people staying there were tested positive of coronavirus, at Sadar Bazar area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Banda: Uttar Pradesh's Banda district reported its first coronavirus case after a 40-year-old man, who had returned from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Santosh Kumar said the test report came positive on Friday evening.

"The 40-year-old resident of Banda city had gone to attend the Tablighi Jamaat congregation (in Delhi). He returned to Banda on March 11, the CMO said.

He was moved in the isolation ward of a hospital on April 1, and his sample was sent to the King George's Medical University, Lucknow, for testing, the CMO said.

Late on Friday, his sample was found to be corona positive. He has been shifted from the isolation ward to a special ward, the CMO said.

He said this is the first COVID-19 positive case reported from the district.

All who came in contact with the person are also being examined, he said

