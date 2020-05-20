UP's Barabanki Emerges as New Hotspot With 95 Positive Covid-19 Cases in One Day

The Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the new hotspot in Uttar Pradesh with a whopping 95 positive cases reported in a single day. Out of these, 49 people have come from outside the district.

A total of 249 positive cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the tally to 5175 positive patients, the state has also reported 127 deaths so far due to coronavirus in the state. Also 3,066 people have recovered so far, while there are 1982 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Barabanki district administration issued a statement on Wednesday evening and confirmed 95 positive cases in the district, taking the tally to 122.

As per Barabanki district administration, 245 samples were taken of suspected positive cases on May 15 and 16 out of which 95 people tested positive and 142 people tested negative while samples of 8 people were being sent again due to technical reasons.

The District Magistrate of Barabanki wrote on Twitter, “Today 95 people were found positive including sample of one deceased person, out of which 46 were the contacts of 6 people who were earlier found positive, all of them were already placed under institutional quarantine. While 49 have come from outside the district and were being shifted to Hind Hospital and action was taken as per the protocols. However there is no need to panic, numbers are not important but what is important is that we have identified the cases timely stopping them from spreading the contamination. Now there are 122 active cases in the state.”

Earlier, 50 migrant workers were tested positive for COVID-19 in Basti district. Speaking to media on the issue, DM Basti Ashutosh Niranjan said, “Out of these 50 new cases 14 people belong to Basti and 36 are from other districts of UP. These 36 people found Corona positive, travelled to Basti through Shramik special train (which terminated in Basti) on May 12. On the way to Basti in one of the coaches, one person belonging to Ayodhya was found dead. Railway authorities informed that dead body was handed over to GRP in Lucknow and from them to KGMU authorities for necessary sampling and other actions.”

“On receiving information from rail authorities the same day (before shramik express train terminated at Basti), on termination of train in Basti around 7 PM, we quarantined 100% people in the respective coach in our quarantine facility at medical college Basti. Unfortunately few days after I was told by DM Ayodhya that concerned persons sample has come positive. On receiving this information we sampled all 72 people. These 36 cases are from that 72 list (result of 100% samples out of these 72 is yet to come),” he added.

“Due to judicious and prudent decision of putting all 72 people in that coach in our quarantine facility in Basti, we could prevent these people from transmitting Corona disease in their respective districts,” added DM Basti.

Health Department officials are said to be worried about an imminent spike in cases with the inflow of lakhs of migrants from other states.

Chief Medical Officer (Lucknow), Dr Narendra Agarwal, said the cases may rise soon as it is very difficult to find out the contact history of all the migrant workers who are returning home, mostly villages, following the months-long nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

So far, the maximum number of migrants testing positive for COVID-19 are from Basti region. Besides, Pratapgarh has seen 15 such cases, 10 in Banda 10, Sitapur saw 5 cases, Amethi, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Dehat and Unnao reported 4 cases, Prayagraj, Ballia, Gonda and Kushinagar recorded 3 and both Chitrakoot and Raebareli reported 2.

Earlier, speaking on the issue of returning migrants becoming new super spreaders, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad had said surveillance committees in rural and urban areas were working round-the-clock to keep a strict vigil on people coming from outside the state.