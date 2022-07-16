Bundelkhand is soon set to get its first veterinary university, expected to start enrolling students from next year. This will be the fifth such university to come up in Uttar Pradesh.

“The entire facility and veterinary university is expected to get ready by December 31 and we are hoping to enroll students from next year,” BK Singh, Director (administration and monitoring) at Banda university of agriculture and technology, was quoted as saying by the The Times of India .

While the building of the university had been sanctioned eight years ago, no courses had been commissioned. This was due to the Veterinary Council of India rejecting to grant recognition to the institution, for failing to meet the council’s standards.

According to reports, Bundelkhand has the highest livestock population, along with a problem of stray cattle. These universities are expected to focus on breeding programs to enhance the milk productivity of bovines which is likely to provide a solution for the same.

Currently, four universities in Mathura, Bareilly, Varanasi, and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh offer bachelor’s degrees in veterinary sciences and animal husbandry.

The UP government has asked the agriculture education department to speed up the work at the Banda agricultural university.

