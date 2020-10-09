UP's COVID-19 Caseload Mounts To Over 4.3 Lakh

Lucknow: The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh on Friday mounted to over 4.3 lakh after the state reported 3,249 fresh cases, officials said. The state also reported 48 more deaths, pushing the death toll due to the infection to 6,293, while 4,424 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The total number of cases in the state is 4,30,666. The number of active cases in UP has come down to 41,287, of which 19,430 patients are in home isolation and 3,112 in private hospitals, he said. There has been a continuous fall in the number of active cases in the past 22 days, the official said. So far, 3,83,086 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals in UP, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 88.95 per cent.

Nine of the new deaths were reported from Lucknow, five from Meerut, four each from Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur, and three each from Varanasi, Ballia and Siddhartnagar, a health bulletin said. In the last 24 hours, Lucknow registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 409, followed by 186 in Ghaziabad, 178 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 158 in Prayagraj and 153 from Meerut, the bulletin said.

Over 1.73 lakh coronavirus tests were done on Thursday. Altogether, over 1.15 crore tests have been conducted in the northern state, he said. The official stressed on the need to follow all necessary precautions to check the spread of the virus and said it was more important with the festival season approaching and people expected to move out of their houses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor