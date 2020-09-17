UP's COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs To 4,771, Cases Over 3.36 Lakh

Lucknow: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,771 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with 81 more fatalities, while the infection tally climbed to 3,36,294 as 6,318 fresh cases were detected, officials said. The state now has 68,235 active COVID-19 cases and 2,63,288 people have recovered from the disease till date, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Of the latest fatalities, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Kanpur reported the maximum at six each, followed by five each in Varanasi and Unnao, and four each in Maharajganj and Mathura, among other districts, a health bulletin issued here said. Lucknow also reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 908. Kanpur reported 413 cases, Allahabad 367, Ghaziabad 300 and Varanasi 214, it said.

Of the total deaths in the state, Lucknow has reported the maximum at 560. Kanpur comes a close second with 556 deaths, followed by 229 in Allahabad and 218 in Varanasi, according to the bulletin. Prasad said 1,51,693 tests were conducted on Wednesday and the total number of COVID-19 tests done so far in the state has crossed 80.89 lakh.

Of the 68,235 active cases, 36,522 patients are in home isolation, he said. He said five districts with the maximum positivity rate are Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, and five districts with the minimum positivity rate are Hathras, Baghpat, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Shravasti.

