UP's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 3,48,517 With 5,827 New Cases

Lucknow: With 5,827 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of those infected by the virus in Uttar Pradesh went up to 3,48,517 on Saturday. A total 4,953 fatalities have been reported in the state so far while the number of active cases stood at 66,874, Additional Chief Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad. As many as 2,76,690 patients have fully recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that the recovery rate in the state at present is 79.39 per cent. The number of patients who were discharged in the last 24 hours is 6,596, which is more than those the number of people who caught infection during this period, he said. The overall case fatality rate in the state was 1.42 per cent since March, he said, adding that it was 1.3 per cent in September which is lower than the national average. Over 1.54 lakh tests were done on Friday taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to over 83 lakhs, he said. The central government has also praised the state for the large number of COVID tests being done here, he added.

In an important decision, the state government has decided to make reports of those getting their COVID tests conducted available on website which will save time, Prasad said. The facility will be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, he said.

According to Prasad, the lab results of corona tests can be accessed on the link of the health department website with the help of phone numbers given at the time of going for tests as soon as they are uploaded . Lauding the state government’s COVID portal, he said that it allots case IDs to the patients through which all the work including test result, hospitalisation,medicines and discharge is done.

