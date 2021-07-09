UP's Daily Case Count Declines Steeply; 3.61 crore People Vaccinated So Far

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the steepest decline in the number of fresh cases as the state logged just 90 new infections on Thursday, making it the lowest daily case count since March 1.

The state’s recovery rate now stands at a good 99 percent testifying the success of the ‘UP’s Covid-19 Model’ in taming the raging disease that has also been praised by experts nationally and globally and is serving as a model for other states to replicate. UP has administered the highest number of vaccines - 3.61 crore - among all states.

Continuing the downward trend, Uttar Pradesh recorded another significant drop in the daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases against the total tests done — on Thursday, as it dipped to 0.04 percent, lower than the lowest post first wave of Covid-19.

The active Covid Caseload in the most populous state has also been reduced to 1,697 out of which nearly 1,300 people are in home isolation, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just 0 per cent.

In a big relief, as many as 41 districts reported no case of covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, whereas 32 districts reported new cases in just single-digits, indicating signs that the fatal virus has been arrested up to a great extent.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday achieved yet another benchmark of testing over 6 crore samples (6,01,01,058) for novel coronavirus infection. Testing an average 3 lakh samples daily, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to cross the milestone.

Testing is the backbone for curbing the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 as it helps early detection of cases and their isolation and contact tracing. The cornerstone of state’s pandemic response has been its extensive testing and contact tracing operation to control the spread- to find, test, isolate, and for every case, trace and quarantine every contact. Following WHO’s advice, UP has also been testing more than 34.6 samples per positive case.

Uttar Pradesh also overtook Maharashtra in terms of the total number of vaccinations done against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as its cumulative inoculation coverage crossed 3.61 crore. In another landmark victory against coronavirus, UP became the first State to administer first dose to as many as 3 crore people.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the leader in the COVID-19 vaccination drive by administering around 7.83 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. While Maharashtra lags behind with around 3.58 crore doses administered so far.

The total number of doses administered by UP till now are 3,61,84,061 with as many as 3,07,95,075 first doses. While around 56,21,614 are fully vaccinated in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here