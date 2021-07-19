Uttar Pradesh on Monday witnessed the sharpest decline in the number of fresh cases as the state logged new infections below 50 for the first time in over four months.

Arresting the spread of the fatal virus, Uttar Pradesh limited the number of fresh infections to just 40, making it the lowest daily-case count for the state since the second wave surge of Covid-19 cases.

The fresh infections have been reduced by more than 38,000 from its peak on April 24. While other major states have been witnessing a greater surge of fresh Covid-19 infections (daily cases ranging from 14,000-3,000), Uttar Pradesh has restricted the daily-case count below 100 for over a week now.

The state’s recovery rate has climbed up to a splendid 98.6 percent testifying the success of the ‘UP’s Covid-19 Model’ in taming the raging disease that has also been praised by experts nationally and globally and is serving as a model for other states to replicate.

Continuing the downward trend, Uttar Pradesh recorded another significant drop in the daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases against the total tests done — on Monday as it dipped to 0.02 percent, the lowest so far.

This rate was at its highest at 16.84 percent on April 24 and now remains at its lowest.

The active Covid caseload in the most populous state has also been drastically reduced to 1,188 from a high of 3,10,783 in April, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just zero per cent.

Ramping up of daily testing to detect the virus has helped in the fight against the second wave. True to the spirit of the ‘trace, test, and treat’ policy, as many as 2,18,725 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which nearly 1.30 lakh were RT PCR examinations.

Emerging as a leader in conducting maximum Covid tests, Uttar Pradesh has tested as many as 6,25,90,185 samples for the novel coronavirus infection so far.

Indicating signs that the dangerous virus is receding from the state, as many as 50 districts reported no case of covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, whereas over 20 districts reported new cases in just single digits.

