UP's Mau District Asks 26 to Pay Rs 49 Lakh for Damage to Property during Anti-CAA Protests

Recovery notices demanding payment to the tune of Rs 49 lakh were issued to 26 people for allegedly causing damage to public property during the 2019 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests by Uttar Pradesh's Mau district administration.

Each person is required to pay roughly Rs 1.90 lakh after the administration evaluated the damage, a report in the Indian Express quoted District Magistrate Amit Singh Bansal as saying. The notices have been issued based on a chargesheet filed by the local Dakshintola police station.

The accused had gathered at a crossing under the Dakshintola station limits in support of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on December 16, 2019. They had pelted stones at a bus coming from Azamgarh and hurled petrol bombs at police, fired in the air with country-made pistols and vandalised shops and vehicles, police said.

The police said that a case was filed against the 26 named in the report -- identified using photos and videos of the incident -- and other unidentified people under a number of charges including attempt to murder.

Six of the accused have been charged with National Security Act (NSA) as well.

Earlier, administrations of Lucknow, Kanpur, Sambhal, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarnagar districts had instructed protesters to pay for damages. In Lucknow, 57 people were asked to pay Rs 1.5 crore, in Muzaffarnagar, 53 people had to bear the costs of damage to property worth Rs 23.41 lakh, in Kanpur, 21 people bore repayment of Rs 2.83 lakh, 58 people in Sambhal were instructed to pay Rs 19.31lakh and eight people in Gorakhpur were asked to cough up Rs 90,000.