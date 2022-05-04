Went to File Gangrape Complaint, UP Minor Allegedly Raped by SHO in Police Station

A 13-year-old rape survivor was allegedly raped by the Station House Officer (SHO) when she went to report the incident at a police station in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The SHO is on the run, and three of the five accused, including a woman, have been arrested so far.

Four men allegedly kidnapped the girl from the area under the Pali police station and gang-raped her on April 22. She then ran away from their captivity and reached the police station where she was allegedly harassed by SHO Tilakdhari Saroj who later raped her.

She told the entire incident to the Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) who then suspended the SHO. The investigation has begun against the five accused including the SHO, and a case has been registered against them under Sections 363, 376, 376B, 120B of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 3(2)5 of the SC/ST Act.

Lalitpur SP Nikhil Pathak told media, “A minor has been allegedly raped by four boys on April 22. When she was brought to the police station, the SHO raped her as well. A case has been registered against six accused, including the SHO who has been suspended.”

The three arrested have been identified as Rajbhan, Mahendra and one Gulab Bai, who is the girl’s aunt. Six police teams have been deployed to nab others.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be visiting Lalitpur today as the gang-rape incident is snowballing into a political slugfest as Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed the government over the alleged rape incident and questioned the “law and order reforms of the state”.

