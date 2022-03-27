UP's Moradabad is World's Second Most Noisy City, Delhi and Kolkata too on UN List

Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad has been ranked world’s second most noise polluted city, as per the latest Annual Frontier Report, 2022, published by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

On top of the list is Bangladesh’s Dhaka with a noise pollution of 119 dB (Decibels), while Pakistan’s Islamabad is at the third spot with 105 dB after UP’s Moradabad at 114 dB - making all the top three cities from South Asia.

Four other Indian cities — Delhi, Kolkata, Asansol, and Jaipur — have also managed to find spots on this list of 61 cities worldwide.

As per the report, noise levels in Delhi have been found to be at 83 dB, 89 dB in Kolkata and Asansol and 84dB in Jaipur. Three among the top 15 most noise polluted cities in the world are from India.

15 most noise polluted cities in the world

Dhaka (Bangladesh) - 119 dB

Moradabad (India) - 114 dB

Islamabad (Pakistan) - 105 dB

Rajshahi (Bangladesh) - 103 dB

Ho Chi Minh City (Viet Nam) - 103 dB

Ibadan (Nigeria) - 101 dB

Kupondole (Nepal) - 100 dB

Algiers (Algeria) - 100 dB

Bangkok (Thailand) - 99 dB

New York (US) - 95 dB

Damascus (Syria) - 94 dB

Manila (Philippines) - 92 dB

Hong Kong (China) - 89 dB

Kolkata ( India) - 89 dB

Asanol (India) - 89 dB

As per guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the permissible noise level limits are 55 dB (decibels) LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level is the sound level in decibels) for outdoor residential areas and 70 dB LAeq for commercial areas, and areas where there’s traffic.

Experts say that being exposed to noise above 70 dB over a prolonged period of time can increase the risk of hearing loss.

“Exposure to environmental noise sources such as road traffic, air traffic, railways, machinery, industry and recreational activities have well-documented negative impacts on physical and mental well-being,” the report says.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Irbid at 60 dB, France’s Lyon at 69 dB, Spain’s Madrid at 69 dB, Sweden’s capital city of Stockholm at 70 dB, and Serbian capital Belgrade at 70 dB are world’s quietest cities.

