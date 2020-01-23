Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP's New Excise Policy Hikes License Fee on Liquor

The new policy has also provided that bar codes be placed on all liquor bottles so that consumers can check the authenticity of the contents.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 7:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Representative Image.
Representative Image. (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the license fee on country-made liquor by 10 per cent, beer by 15 per cent and foreign liquor by 20 per cent, as per the state’s new approved excise policy for 2020-21.

The fee hike, which was taken in a decision taken by the state cabinet on Tuesday night, is to be in effect from April 1, 2020.

The new policy has also fixed annual license fees hotels, restaurants and clubs across category 1, 2 and 3 cities. The fee for cities Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad districts, municipal corporation area of Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Prayagraj, Lucknow and Varanasi in category 1 is set at Rs 10 lakh. For cities like Gorakhpur, Mathura, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Bareilly among others, the fee is set at Rs 7.5 lakh in category-2.

The rate for category-3 has been set at Rs 5 lakh followed by Rs 2.5 lakh for category-4.

It has also been announced that bar codes will be placed on all liquor bottles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram