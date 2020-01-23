UP's New Excise Policy Hikes License Fee on Liquor
The new policy has also provided that bar codes be placed on all liquor bottles so that consumers can check the authenticity of the contents.
Representative Image. (Image courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the license fee on country-made liquor by 10 per cent, beer by 15 per cent and foreign liquor by 20 per cent, as per the state’s new approved excise policy for 2020-21.
The fee hike, which was taken in a decision taken by the state cabinet on Tuesday night, is to be in effect from April 1, 2020.
The new policy has also fixed annual license fees hotels, restaurants and clubs across category 1, 2 and 3 cities. The fee for cities Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad districts, municipal corporation area of Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Prayagraj, Lucknow and Varanasi in category 1 is set at Rs 10 lakh. For cities like Gorakhpur, Mathura, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Bareilly among others, the fee is set at Rs 7.5 lakh in category-2.
The rate for category-3 has been set at Rs 5 lakh followed by Rs 2.5 lakh for category-4.
It has also been announced that bar codes will be placed on all liquor bottles.
