New Population Policy in UP: Two Children, Voluntary Sterilisation to Get Job Promotion, Exemption in Power Bill

Stepping up efforts towards population stabilisation, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to issue a new population policy 2021-30, on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11.

Through the proposed policy, efforts will be made to increase the accessibility of contraceptive measures issued under the Family Planning Programme and provide a proper system for safe abortion.

While on the other hand, through improved health facilities, efforts will be made for population stabilisation by providing accessible solutions to impotence/infertility and reducing the newborns’ and maternal mortality rate.

Chief Minister Adityanath will be releasing the New Population Policy 2021-30 on July 11.

The State Law Commission has also prepared the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization, and Welfare) Bill-2021, on which the public can give suggestions till July 19.

In the new policy, a target has been set to bring the birth rate to 2.1 per thousand population by 2026 and to 1.9 by 2030. One of the key points in the new policy is to make comprehensive arrangements for the care of the elderly, apart from better management of education, health, and nutrition of adolescents between 11 to 19 years.

The period of Population Policy 2000-16 of Uttar Pradesh has ended and now a new policy is the need of the hour.

The new policy has an innovative proposal to set up ‘Health Clubs’ in schools with the awareness efforts for population stabilisation, as well as a system for digital tracking of newborns, adolescents, and elderly people in line with the spirit of the Digital Health Mission.

While preparing the new population policy, efforts have been made to maintain the demographic balance in all the communities; easy availability of advanced health facilities, and to bring down the maternal and child mortality rate to the minimum level through proper nutrition.

In the draft Bill issued by the State Law Commission, ‘Bacche Do He Acche’ has been highlighted.

According to the proposal, parents who limit their family to only two children and are in government service and undergoing voluntary sterilisation will be given facilities like two additional increments, promotion, an exemption in government housing schemes, increasing employer contribution in PF.

There are also provisions to provide exemptions in water, electricity, house tax, home loan, and other such facilities to couples with two children who are not in government jobs.

If the law is implemented, then within a year, all government officials, employees, and elected representatives of local bodies will have to give an affidavit that they will not violate this policy. It is proposed in the draft that the election can be cancelled if the rules are broken.

