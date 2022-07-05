UP's One District, One Product Scheme Gets Wings, Goes Global from Local

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious scheme ODOP (One District, One Product), launched to take the slogan of “Vocal for Local” on the ground, is now on the way to go from local to global within four years of its launch. Be it Dussehra or Holi, Deepawali, New Year or any special event, now only ODOP products are being given to special guests in the form of gift hampers or souvenirs. The Chief Minister almost compulsorily gives gift hampers of ODOP products to the special guests who call on him.

Recently, there was tremendous branding of ODOP products of the state when Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented ODOP products of Uttar Pradesh to their heads of state and prime ministers during the meeting of G-7 countries. This isn’t the first time though. Even before this, on the occasion of the inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport, the ODOP product of Siddharthanagar, considered to be the Prasad of Lord Buddha, was given as a gift to the guests from Buddhist countries.

Also, on the first foundation day of Uttar Pradesh on 24 January 2018, the CM launched this very ambitious scheme in the presence of the then Governor Ram Naik. The objective was the overall development of the state, providing employment at the local level while preserving and promoting the traditional arts, skills, cultural heritage of the state.

Within four years of its launch, this scheme is scripting a new success story. No wonder the Chief Minister mentions this scheme in his every address. Recently, in his press conference on the completion of 100 days of the government, he said that ODOP is a symbol of UP’s heritage. There has been a record increase in the exports from the state due to the effective implementation of this scheme.

In the last five years, exports increased from Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 1.56 lakh crore. He also mentioned the G-7 summit where the Chief Minister pointed out how, “The Prime Minister once again demonstrated his commitment to Vocal for Local by presenting the ODOP products of Uttar Pradesh to the Heads of Governments present there at the G7 Summit held in Germany”.

The Common Facility Center is playing an important role in the development of these products. These will be such centers where all the facilities required for grading, packing, and storing time of ODOP products of the concerned district will be available under one roof. Four such centres, Sitapur, Agra, Azamgarh, Siddharthnagar and Ambedkar Nagar were inaugurated by the Chief Minister. Such CFCs have to be made in every district. Besides this, self-help centres have been established in 35 districts with the help of SIDBI for ODOP.

ODOP products have also been made available by the government on online platforms. The government is also continuously expanding this platform. For example, recently an MoU has been signed between the government and Amazon. Amazon has set up a digital hub in Kanpur. This will provide a huge platform for ODOP units to sell their products in the country and the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.