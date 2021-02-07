UP's Ram Temple Tableau on Republic Day to Soon Get Special Postal Cover

Uttar Pradesh's award-winning tableau at the Republic Day parade, based on the theme of Ram temple in Ayodhya, will soon be available in a special postal cover. The Department of Posts has joined hands with the Sangam Philatelic Club has started work on the special postal cover.

The tableau on the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh' was adjudged the best among a total 32 tableaux and was awarded by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 28. The cultural heritage of ancient holy town Ayodhya, a replica of a Ram temple, a glimpse of 'Deepotsav' and various stories from Ramayana epic were depicted in the tableau.

“The plan is to issue the special postal cover by March 2021 and donate funds generated through its sale for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” Sangam Philatelic Club general secretary, M Gulrez said.

“Our team is working on the design of the proposed special postal cover. The documents will soon be sent to chief post master general-Lucknow for approval,” he added.

The plan is to print 5,000 to 10,000 special postal covers however the final number and cost of the cover will be decided after the postal department approves the proposal, Gulrez said.

The Sangam Philatelic Club and the department of posts had collaborated earlier on a special postal cover on Lord Ram. On the occasion of Diwali last year, a special postal cover in honour of “Shri Ramlala Temple’ of Ayodhya was released at the head post office, Civil Lines, Prayagraj. The special cover was conceived by M Gulrez and designed by Rajiv Mishra of Sangam city.