UP's Republic Day Tableau With Ayodhya Temple Replica, 'Deepotsav' Highlights Wins 1st Prize

Uttar Pradesh's Republic Day tableau, which showcased a replica of the Ram Temple along with Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav', was adjudged the best among 32 tableaux that participated in the parade.

The theme of Uttar Pradesh's tableau was 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh'. The cultural heritage of ancient holy town Ayodhya, replica of a Ram temple, glimpse of 'Deepotsav' and various stories from Ramayana epic were depicted in the tableau.

“Uttar Pradesh was adjudged the best tableau among the 32 tableaux –17 from States & Union Territories (UTs), nine from various Ministries/Departments and Paramilitary Forces and six from Ministry of Defence, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess that rolled down the Rajpath on January 26, 2021,” a press note issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

The tableau of Tripura was adjudged the second best. The Defence ministry said it depicted promotion of eco-friendly tradition for achieving self-reliance (aatmanirbhar) in socio-economic parameters.

Uttarakhand's tableau on the theme 'Dev Bhoomi -- The Land of the Gods' was adjudged third among the states and union territories.

The tableau of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), with the theme 'Amar Jawan', bagged a special prize for paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the armed forces, the defence ministry said.